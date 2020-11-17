HOT

David Chokachi is Still Fine As Hell 25 Years After His 'Baywatch' Debut

Lance Hart on How Porn 'Worked Out Nicely' After He 'Failed' At Every Other Job

John Lennon Had Many Alleged Trysts With Other Men During His Lifetime

Kevin McHale Opened A Can Of Worms With His Gay Darren Criss Tweet

Gay Twitter Can’t Get Over The New ‘Fleets’ Feature

Photo by Anaya Katlego on Unsplash

Gay Twitter is having a field day.

Back in March, Twitter announced it would be releasing a new feature. This feature is its own version of the 24-hour posts found on Instagram and Facebook’s Stories or on Snapchat. Most social media users were unsurprised by this announcement, but many found joy in the features name… “fleets.”

For those who don’t know, fleet is the name of an enema brand…. You know, the tool used by bottoms to prepare for sex. Well, it seems like Twitter decided to go through with the idea (despite gays mocking them in March). And now that the feature is officially released… Let’s just say, the jokes kept on rolling.

https://twitter.com/stephenossola/status/1328749597368446976

Well, that was fun. Tough desptie all the joking right now, fleets are here to stay. Guess we’ll have to get used to the name.

What do you think?