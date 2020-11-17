Gay Twitter Can’t Get Over The New ‘Fleets’ Feature

Gay Twitter is having a field day.

Back in March, Twitter announced it would be releasing a new feature. This feature is its own version of the 24-hour posts found on Instagram and Facebook’s Stories or on Snapchat. Most social media users were unsurprised by this announcement, but many found joy in the features name… “fleets.”

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Truly insane that every gay person at Twitter raised their hands and said "So, about the word 'fleet'…" and they just did it anyway — Chris Conroy (@ConroyForReal) November 17, 2020

For those who don’t know, fleet is the name of an enema brand…. You know, the tool used by bottoms to prepare for sex. Well, it seems like Twitter decided to go through with the idea (despite gays mocking them in March). And now that the feature is officially released… Let’s just say, the jokes kept on rolling.

My gay ass seeing y’all talking about fleets on the timeline pic.twitter.com/WqBtE8jeE0 — emilioᵛ (@mlgrc34) November 17, 2020

Bro fleet is what we call mosquito repellant in my country 💀💀💀 — chaotica (apparently) 👑🎄❄️ (@elizacanwrite) November 17, 2020

Twitter exec: can we call them Twitter stories or will Instagram sue?

Gay intern: we should just call them fleets

Exec: you’re so right that’s genius

Intern: pic.twitter.com/5xT4df1XRx — michael (@spookymike8) November 17, 2020

The gay who told jack dorsey to call twitter stories fleets pic.twitter.com/3mQVzCctnt — Nico Correia (@notn1co) November 17, 2020

I know I’m a t*p cause I had no idea why gays were laughing about “fleets” — Sleepy Evan Michael ♏️ (@evanmgoodrich) November 17, 2020

Why is Twitter trying to teach me to Fleet? Trust the gays baby, you know we know. pic.twitter.com/MMDDTs9ase — Ulfkrahe (@ulfkrahe) November 17, 2020

I’m sorry but it’s absolutely gay rights that Twitter has normalized the word “Fleet.” One day, someone at work is going to ask me how to fleet and I will absolutely lose it. — Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) November 17, 2020

Well, that was fun. Tough desptie all the joking right now, fleets are here to stay. Guess we’ll have to get used to the name.