Gay Twitter Reacts to Todrick Hall’s Letter to the LGBTQ+ Community

Todrick Hall recently posted a letter to the LGBTQ+ community, addressing the backlash that his reality TV show, The Real Friends of WeHo, has been receiving.

The series takes inspiration from the Real Housewives franchise, and it follows the lives of six gay men in West Hollywood, including Hall, Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Jaymes Vaughan, Dorion Renaud, and Joey Zauzig.

The Real Friends of WeHo premiered on January 20, but even before that, it had already received backlash from LGBTQ+ viewers because the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race was shortened from 60 minutes to 40 (without ads) to make room for the new reality show.

Hall posted a series of photos of his handwritten letter ahead of the show’s premiere, and a part of it reads:

“When our LGBTQ+ show was announced, you’d think any pushback would’ve come from the church or conservatives upset with 3 hours of queer programming on a mega network.

But a closer look would show you that the call was coming from inside the house. We fight for acceptance, yet we don’t accept our own.”

You can read his full letter here:

Of course, gay Twitter has a lot to say about Hall’s lengthy letter, and let’s just say many of them were unimpressed…

The Real Friends of WeHo airs every Friday on MTV after RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 and before Untucked.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, dlisted.com

 

