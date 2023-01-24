Gay Twitter Reacts to Todrick Hall’s Letter to the LGBTQ+ Community

Todrick Hall recently posted a letter to the LGBTQ+ community, addressing the backlash that his reality TV show, The Real Friends of WeHo, has been receiving.

The series takes inspiration from the Real Housewives franchise, and it follows the lives of six gay men in West Hollywood, including Hall, Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Jaymes Vaughan, Dorion Renaud, and Joey Zauzig.

The Real Friends of WeHo premiered on January 20, but even before that, it had already received backlash from LGBTQ+ viewers because the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race was shortened from 60 minutes to 40 (without ads) to make room for the new reality show.

Hall posted a series of photos of his handwritten letter ahead of the show’s premiere, and a part of it reads:

“When our LGBTQ+ show was announced, you’d think any pushback would’ve come from the church or conservatives upset with 3 hours of queer programming on a mega network. But a closer look would show you that the call was coming from inside the house. We fight for acceptance, yet we don’t accept our own.”

You can read his full letter here:

Of course, gay Twitter has a lot to say about Hall’s lengthy letter, and let’s just say many of them were unimpressed…

Todrick Hall trying to spin the disdain for “Real Friends of WeHo” as “hate within our community” is the most tone-deaf thing. We don’t want this show because it’s about typical WeHo gays. Show us someone interesting… and NOT self-absorbed. — Greg Blackmon (@BourbonBlackmon) January 21, 2023

ATTENTION FUTURE TV SHOW PRODUCERS. IF TODRICK HALL IS ON YOUR SHOW WE WILL NOT BE WATCHING #RealFriendsOfWeHo pic.twitter.com/KPMqUrje5c — Stellaaa (@saidwhatisaidok) January 6, 2023

Todrick Hall getting on his soapbox to preach that ppl not watching the real friends of WeHo means they don’t want true queer representation. Sir. Everyone just doesn’t like YOU. pic.twitter.com/UPR5EcLMNM — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) January 22, 2023

i wish todrick hall would understand that we don’t dislike him because he’s gay we dislike him because of his personality — ً! Reese (@filmlamet) January 22, 2023

Lmao @ Todrick Hall thinking the gays don’t like him out of self-hatred rather than the fact that he’s just a vile person. — Jabari (@pettyblooded) January 23, 2023

The Real Friends of WeHo airs every Friday on MTV after RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 and before Untucked.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, dlisted.com