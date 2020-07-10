Gay Twitter’s Sharing Pics/Stories Of Their Accepting Dads

Here’s your daily dose of adorable family love.

Some of Gay Twitter is collectively “awwing” at pictures of loving fathers. This happened after the below tweet about a man’s acceptance of his queer son went viral. The tweet shows the father also expressing that in hindsight, he can see signs of his son’s sexual orientation from back in his childhood.

Specifically, the Twitter account @armanimoon_ shared two pictures in a post that he captioned, “wow my dad bouta make me cry.” One of the attached pictures were of the father and the account owner as a baby. The second photo showed a text conversation between the father and his son. In it, the father shared another picture of his son at a younger age. The father then went on to tell his son:

“I will tell you a secret… At that age you use to love playing with dolls….and I thought it was because you were surrounded by girls. And now I know it was always in you And to me you were perfect! Because you’re mine son”

wait he really clocked me bc i was playing with fucking dolls 😭 — ☾ (@armanimoon_) July 8, 2020

While the moment is sweet, armanimoon_ laughed at the fact that his father recognized him as LGBTQ simply for playing with dolls. Despite that being a slightly outdated way of thinking, many Twitter users responded to the story with awe and love. After all, the message behind the text was one of love and acceptance.

stop this is making me tear up pic.twitter.com/IZxcWj1GGH — Superchef Night Demon (@MelatoninPhD) July 8, 2020

That “and to me you were perfect because you’re my son ❤️” ahhhh pic.twitter.com/gm7nHCkYco — 𝑹𝒐𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒂 🤍 (@Lizzytrizzy) July 9, 2020

Yes black dad!!!! — indigo ! they/them (@cubancoffeee) July 8, 2020

it’s the “i was thinking💭 “ that lowkey took me out — m🧞‍♀️ (@thejuiceeeeeeee) July 9, 2020

Some Twitter users even shared pictures and stories of their fathers (and mothers!) accepting their sexual orientations.

We love a supportive father 💕 even mines ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ej23oitijy — Dtx 📍 (@therealjnaasty) July 9, 2020

This is beautiful. My mom said her step dad always knew. He included her in EVERYTHING he did. Even though men and women can do the same things, during her time, girls weren’t supposed to be working on cars, fishing, going to race tracks. It’s like he catered to her. — Protect me at all cost (@ItsJamia) July 9, 2020

What a beautiful moment on Twitter.