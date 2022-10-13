Gay Uncle Mario is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct hottie is hauntingly hot! You might know Mario Diaz better as Gay Uncle Mario, the Club King who has been turning out the hottest, sexiest, funnest parties in the LGBTQ+ nightlife scene for over 30 years, from New York to L.A. Currently he co-produces the popular Hot Dog Sundays currently at El Cid. When he’s not curating girthy and gorgeous GoGos, Mario is hustling in his acting gig and serving as a sex symbol on media platforms.

Since it’s spooky season, you may have already tuned into Hulu’s Huluween Dragstravaganza, a variety special featuring some notable drag artists like Ginger Minj, Monét X Change, Lady Bunny, Jackie Beat, Mo Heart, Manila Luzon, Landon Cider, Jujubee, Selene Luna…and the best part, Mario Diaz as a sexy zombie zaddy.

Mario also appears on the first episode of Jackie Beat’s new series on OUTtv, Dr. Jackie. You can also get to know Mario’s behind-the-scenes story in his documentary, Club King, available on Revry.

It’s Gay Uncle Mario’s smoldering good looks and ability to throw a party that make him this week’s Instinct Hottie. Let’s get to know Mario Diaz AKA Gay Uncle Mario a little more:

INSTINCT: Where do you call home?

MARIO DIAZ: LA’s my girl…she’s home right now. I’ve recently moved to Palm Spring but I still make it to LA every week for Hot Dog and any acting gigs that pop up.

INSTINCT: What made you want to get into entertainment?

MD: Since I was a wee homo. When I was 8 years old I used to do living room skits in Colombia with my cousins and sister. I would produce full shows with singing, choreography and usually with bad wigs. All the parents would set up lawn chairs in the driveway to watch our campy little productions. Making my aunts laugh felt amazing. I think most entertainers discover moments in our youth where we’re able to provoke an emotional reaction from people. Making someone laugh or cry is quite a rush. There’s a power in that. Makes you want more. I’ve been performing ever since.

INSTINCT: What attracted you to nightclub life?

MD: My first nightclub was my childhood skating rink. Skate West roller rink…I was a total Roller Rat. The music, the lights…disco ball. And most importantly…were my friends. I then graduated to sneaking into new wave / goth clubs as a teenager. We wore lots of makeup, had big black hair and experimented with hallucinogens. When you’re queer your chosen family is everything. Especially if you grew up in the 80’s like I did. So the gay clubs were the meeting grounds for like minded people..my family of misfits and artists. I’ve been producing queer events now for over 30 years. I’ve literally made a career out of having fun. Doesn’t get better.

INSTINCT: What are the stigmas you have faced in your career?

MD: I’ve been out for so long and have never edited myself to get ahead in Hollywood. I still don’t. I’ll never really know what roles I didn’t get because of my lifestyle. But I may have landed a few parts because I am a queer rebel. In my early audition days I noticed that much of the stigma I encountered seemed to come from other queer people in positions of power. Gay people afraid to cast other gays in straight roles. Probably due to their own velvet rage. Straight people probably never spooked me in the first place. They just thought I had “juicy energy.” Which is a term my therapist recently used to describe me. Queer visibility and acceptance has come such a long way from when I was young. Which is great for our queer youth. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to grow up gay these days. But I’ve always thrived on the fringe. Blossomed in the face of my oppression as a deviant homosexual. I didn’t want mainstream acceptance growing up. I always knew that me and my friends were having way more fun than everyone else. Our music was way better than there’s and we had WAY better style. It was like being part of the most fabulous street gang ever.

INSTINCT: How did you get involved with Huluween Dragstravaganza?

MD: The new president of Hulu, Joe Early, is an old friend of mine. He goes to my shows and has always been a great supporter of my work. My understanding is when Hulu decided to do a super queer Drag Halloween Special he had a few people he wanted to include. It’s an honor to be cast with so many of my favorite clowns. Some that I have worked with many times over the years. You may not know this but I was raised by a pack of Drag Queens so it was just like home.

INSTINCT: What was the most fun about working on this project?

MD: Everything about it was a hoot. The backstage antics with my sisters especially. I mean…these are some of the funniest people I’ve ever known. Getting to Kiki with Bunny and Jackie is always a blast. Of all the commercial jobs I’ve done over the years, acting a fool with my girls has always been my favorite thing to do. I’ve been sharing the stage with drag queens for over 25 years. I can ham it up with the best of them…and do. And this time we got to do it on a national scale. I had such a good time.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

MD: Dogs, DILFs and Dancing. Oh and love. Actually to be honest. Love is the only thing that really matters in this life. Truly.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

MD: Well I’m a nice guy. I’d say my compassion and empathy is what makes me most attractive. I’m the kind of person that wants the people around me to feel good about themselves. And I’m proud of that. So many people withhold kindness for some reason. I suppose they feel somehow it equates with weakness or makes them feel cool. It’s unfortunate. I lead with a smile and a compliment. I don’t lie to people, that’s just my default. At my parties I promote kindness and good vibes. Life’s too short for all this Diva bull shit & attitude. We are all equal. I don’t care if you’re rich and famous, you are treated like anyone else at my events. We are all VIP. Please join my cult.

Does this lamp make my ass look fat? #godyouregay pic.twitter.com/GC15l8vM3I — GayUncleMario (@mariodiaz) September 1, 2022

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

MD: My chest and my feet. A bunch of pervs out there!

INSTINCT: What defines sexy?

MD: Confidence is sexy, kindness is sexy. And I’m a sucker for short, hairy guys that look like gnomes….preferably with one eyebrow. It’s my thing…don’t judge me.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

MD: Reconnecting with my mother and taking care of her despite the fact that she wasn’t always there for me.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

MD: So many of us spend so much of our lives striving for more, more, more. Myself included. My ambition has helped me achieve so much. But for what? I’ve finally learned that being present and grateful is the only way to truly live in a space of joy. I feel so lucky for all I have and all I’ve done. I still plan to continue to work and create but I’m now able to enjoy the process more than ever before. It’s not just about the end result. I’m already exactly where I need to be. Please join my cult.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

MD: Yes, I have. And the best part is that he’s comfortable on a leash and he’s house trained. He’s a black mini labradoodle and his name is Diego Papi Diaz. I’m in love.

I could not be more thrilled to introduce you to this handsome gentleman…DIEGO PAPI DIAZ!

You guys…I hit the jackpot! It has been four days since the adoption and we are a perfect fit. I’ve waited three years to share my bed with another nugget again and he’s HEAVEN. LOVE! pic.twitter.com/d7ZbcRDEd5 — GayUncleMario (@mariodiaz) September 30, 2022

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Female Trouble by John Waters. A masterpiece.







Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Luke Evans. If anybody knows him please make this happen.







What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Double quarter pounder with cheese. Plain with only cheese and mayonnaise. Nothing even remotely healthy on it, please.







Favorite position? Any position involving Luke Evans.







If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

Donovan’s Greatest Hits. I love that hippie shit.



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

MD: I know a few questions ago I went off on how spiritually evolved I am but let’s face it. Who doesn’t want to be considered a hottie. Feels great. Thank you.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

MD: You can catch me on Huluween Dragstravaganza now streaming on Hulu. And I also appear in episode 1 of Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist on OUTtv co-starring Katya and Trixie. And I couldn’t be more thrilled with my weekly party HOT DOG SUNDAYS LA at El Cid in Silverlake. It has been a dream come true. Hope to see you all there!

Follow Mario Diaz on Instagram or Twitter for your daily daddy dose. His thirst traps will spook the ghosts right out of you!