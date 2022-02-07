Gaya, A Holy City In India, Claims G-A-Y Airport Code Is “Offensive”

What city wouldn’t want their airport code to be G-A-Y! That sounds amazing. Think again because it does not sound amazing for the city of Gaya, located in northeast India. The city is desperate to lose its GAY airport code. According to Google,

“Gaya is a holy city beside the Falgu River. It’s known for 18th-century Vishnupad Mandir, a riverside temple with an octagonal shrine. Close by, the ancient Mangla Gauri Temple is set on a hilltop. To the north, Hindu devotees bathe in a Brahma Kund pond before honoring their deceased ancestors atop Pretshila Hill. To the south lies the Hindu pilgrimage center of Bodh Gaya.”

The parliamentary panel has a problem with the “GAY” code for Gaya airport do they suggested “YAG” instead. That’s still gay in reverse, so queers win! — Arya (@RantingDosa) February 6, 2022

The holy city, where it is believed Buddha gained enlightenment, is a major Hindu pilgrimage site. Given the overly religious makeup of the city, the Committee on Public Undertakings (CPU) issued a report over a year ago with the hopes of amending the airport code. As previously reported by Pink News,

“On Friday, 4 February, another report was tabled, in which the International Air Transport Association (IATA) code was branded “inappropriate, unsuitable, offensive and embarrassing”. Suggesting the code YAG as an alternative, a parliamentary panel begged the government to “make all effort to take up the matter with the IATA and concerned organization as the issue involves inappropriate code naming of an airport of a holy city of our country.”

Inappropriate, unsuitable, offensive, and embarrassing – are those words bad? lol. The latest report issued by the CPU offered an alternative airport code for the city, YAG, asking authorities to,

“make all effort to take up the matter with the IATA and concerned organization as the issue involves inappropriate code naming of an airport of a holy city of our country.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) issued a statement,

“Gaya airport IATA code GAY has been in use since operationalization of Gaya airstrip. Hence, without a justifiable reason primarily concerning air safety, IATA has expressed its inability to change the IATA code of Gaya airport.”

not but why is ‘GAY’ code for Gaya airport considered inappropriate 🙄 it’s just a code for an airport 😐 — ixiee⁷ (@ixieekookie) February 5, 2022

When you fly from Gaya airport to Kochi airport the flight code is GAY ➡️ COK pic.twitter.com/p5qdAm1T2w — Rayyan Monkey (@MonkeyRayyan) February 5, 2022

