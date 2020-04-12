Gayborhood Pride Phoenix Edition Kicks Off A Brand New Way To Celebrate Pride

The moment that it became a sobering reality that the current pandemic was going to affect our lives in ways like never before, one of the first questions that the LGBTQ community started to ask each other was-what are we going to do about Pride? For fifty years, these annual celebrations have been a way for us to celebrate our visibility, demonstrate our activism and pay homage to those that came before us. Thankfully, Gayborhood Pride is committed to keep the hard fought tradition of Pride alive, by coordinating a network of influencers, DJ’s, and some of the most high profile talent in the industry today.

With so many cities cancelling or postponing their annual Pride festivals this year, Gayborhood Pride is giving these cities an opportunity to continue to create revenue for local LGBTQ artists non-profits and businesses, as well as offering the ability to help these communities come together at a time when many need it the most. Every Gayborhood Pride offers up to 100,000 attendees the opportunity to purchase a general admission ticket for $6.00 and enjoy the parts of Pride that so many of us love the most. From the fierce entertainment (courtesy of worldwide superstars including RuPaul’s Drag Race performers) and a killer soundtrack courtesy of some of the worlds best DJ’s, Gayborhood Pride is offering the best alternative to celebrate Pride together, while also maintaining crucial social distancing, celebrating in the safety of our own homes.

“The loss of Pride festivals around the world meant we had to find a solution to be sure that the LGBTQ+ community knew they weren’t alone in these trying times. As a community, we have seen what happens when we lose our voice and the significant impact it has on equality for generations to come. Gayborhood Pride is a testament of what happens when you bring together a marginalized community, their allies, a global pandemic and technology. We are sending the message that our fight for equal rights doesn’t stop,” says Todd Murray, Partner and Creative Director at Gayborhood Group.

Gayborhood Pride Phoenix kicks off Gayborhood Pride in a big way. The event is on Saturday April 18th and has a stacked roster of all star talent. From DJ Drew G & Brett Oosterhaus to Los Angeles dynamo Rhea Litre, and RuPaul’s Drag Race stunners Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Gia Gunn & Laganja Estranja, the talent at Gayborhood Pride Phoenix is only a hint of what is to come at subsequent cities. The event also features panel discussions on everything from DJ’ing (I’m With The DJ) to cooking (Hot In The Kitchen), all while celebrating some of the noted trailblazers who have helped pave the way at each stop.

Grab tickets for Gayborhood Pride Phoenix Edition at GayborhoodPride.com