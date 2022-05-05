Gaymer Producer Carlo Villarreal is Hottie of the Week

If you’re a fan of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, you may also already be a fan of the cult drag show that has had four successful seasons on YouTube, La Más Draga. The Mexican drag competition premiered in 2018 bringing the art of drag to the Spanish-speaking world in a fabulous and fringe fashion.

The show was created by Carlo Villarreal Martínez and his partner Bruno Olvez as part of production company La Gran Diabla. The competition has a traditional format of mini challenges and runway challenges that include lipsyncing, design, and performing, but with a unique perspective that celebrates Mexican cultura y herencia.

More on La Más Draga later. Today we want to profile Carlo Villarreal Martínez, 34-year-old Mexican producer and director, one of the masterminds behind the production company that brings this series to life.

Flash forward four years, Carlo is still still trapping on social media, sharing all that fur, ass, impeccable smile and thighs that could have only been created by Huitzilopochtli. We know he is definitely not missing leg day at the gym!

If you follow Carlo, you know that he posts some sexy and funny content across Instagram and Twitter. His come-hither smoldering eyes, beautiful lips, body ink, hair–he’s the FULL package (and he’s got one, too!) Okay, we’ll stop. His great sense of humor makes him even more irresistible. Hot, smart, AND funny? ¡Ya no le eches tanta crema a tus tacos!

It’s Carlo’s beauty and impressive business sense that make him one of our HOTTEST Instinct hotties and we are proud to have him this week.

Let’s get to know Carlo Villarreal Martínez a little more:

INSTINCT: What do you hope the LGBTQ+ community will take from experiencing La Mas Draga?

CARLO VILLARREAL: We want to show that the art of Drag is very diverse so people can be delighted with amazing artists from México and also latin america representing our Mexican culture in every week challenge.

INSTINCT: Why is La Mas Draga necessary for the Mexican community?

CV: México as a country is still (sadly) a very homophobic place to live. So even though we are an entertainment show, we do not censor anything, we try to share all of the contestants’ stories and point of views about life so people can see that there is nothing wrong being who you wanna be. There is still a lot of work to do and we are doing as much as we can to send that message of love and respect.

INSTINCT: How do you stay fit?

CV: I try to eat healthy and work out whenever I have the time.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

CV: Being at peace, which in most cases is when I’m playing video games!

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

CV: I will say that I’m not just a pretty face, I have a beautiful mind and soul 😋🙈💓

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

CV: For ‘La Más Draga’ and in other matters–it’s a close fight between my eyes, lips and ass 🤣

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

CV: Confidence

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

CV: I have a lot of moments but I have to say it is definitely ‘La Más Draga’, but it is all thanks to the “gift” (as I call it) that I have of materializing everything that I have in my mind.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

CV: Travel more, there are still a lot of beautiful places I want to visit.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

CV: I am in a 9 year relationship. And the best part is that it does not feel like 9 years at all, we are best friends, a lot of respect and communication between us and he brings out the best of me.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Sucker Punch



Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Chris Pratt and Henry Cavill



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Pizza







Favorite position? Cowboy



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Nier Automata OST



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

CV: Feels very cool, thanks for having me.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

CV: Do not believe everything you see on social media, we all have bad days, and if you don’t see it, we are just pretending.

Follow Carlo on Instagram and Twitter to feast your eyes on all the thiccness and joy that he brings to the world. And check out La Más Draga–season five is on its way!