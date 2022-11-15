Gays, DJ Tanner Doesn’t Support You.

Stephanie Tanner, played by Jodie Sweetin, is bisexual or at least bi-curious.

Fuller House screenwriter Nicholas Fascitelli is gay.

Casey, played by Ben J. Pierce and featured in season 4, is a gay character.

Juan Pablo Di Pace, who starred as Fernando, is an out actor.

I bet all of this LGBT representation had Candace Cameron Bure fuming during the filming of Fuller House. But, hey, as long as that Netflix money was rolling in, she didn’t feel the need to leave the network.

Once again DJ Tanner and Hallmark Network staple Candace Cameron Bure (bore?) has ruffled the feathers of her gay fans (fan?) with her comment about inclusiveness and “traditional families.”

Obviously, I’m not thrilled with the comment, but for the sake of accurate reporting, let me first state that this comment should not only enrage queer families. It should enrage interracial families, parents with different religions, couples without children – basically anyone who isn’t a white mom and white dad.

Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and many other networks are starting to showcase movies with same sex characters in lead roles. We already have 3 or 4 Christmas rom coms to deck our balls with jolly this holiday season. However, Bure, who has no noteworthy awards to announce, has decided to leave Hallmark due to this very reason.

She’s heading to Great American Family Network, which honestly screams I’m Republican and dislike anyone who isn’t Christian.

The 46-year-old tells The Wall Street Journal:

My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment. I left Hallmark because it basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership. I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.

And that, ladies and gentlemen and nonbinary, is where the problem lies. Especially when considering the actress’ history of anti-LGBT statements.

In a 2015 appearance on The View, she agreed that businesses should have the right to discriminate and deny service to queer patrons if they have different views. In a 2016 appearance on The View, she disagreed with Michael Moore that Hilary Clinton isn’t true to her Christian beliefs due to some of the politician’s political stances.

For the record, this whole post isn’t an attack on Christianity. My parents are both devoted Christians and they love everyone. I was accepted with open arms when I came out at 16-years-old. My issue is with religious people who use their beliefs as a band of honor to harass others.

Luckily, I don’t foresee myself watching Great American Family. With any lucky, there won’t be much mainstream coverage of Bure in the future.

And while I thought my Tweet to the Fuller House actress was witty with “I wish you were the actress absent from the Full House reboot,” we have One Tree Hill qween Hilary Burton who dragged Bure on Twitter.

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Deadline