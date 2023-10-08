Gays In The Park, Beef On The Beach And More Eye Candy

by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with InstaHunk Matt Pappadia saying ‘hi.’

Advertisement

Antonio celebrated his pup’s birthday:

Mehcad Brooks got his gloves on:

Advertisement

Alejo Ospina admired the dawn:

Advertisement

Ian Paget wondered what time it was:

Advertisement

It was the monthly meeting of the Central Park gays this weekend:

Brendon Wharton was moving and grooving on the gym floor:

Advertisement

Carlos Mattos was beaming on the beach in Brazil:

Advertisement

Max Emerson is ready to be spooky:

Advertisement

Matthew Camp took his pumpkin spice latte for a walk:

Furball Hamza Kareem brought the beef:

Advertisement

Daniel Justice is “under construction:”

Advertisement

Dani is already missing the beaches of Greece:

Advertisement

Olympic diving champ Tom Daley showcased his pits:

Romance novel cover model Kevin Davis went to a book signing:

Advertisement

Jake Borelli was living large in Germany:

Advertisement

Colton Haynes celebrated 5 years of sobriety:

Advertisement

Bruno Baba took a little time trip:

Leave a Comment