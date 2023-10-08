Gays In The Park, Beef On The Beach And More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with InstaHunk Matt Pappadia saying ‘hi.’
Antonio celebrated his pup’s birthday:
Mehcad Brooks got his gloves on:
Alejo Ospina admired the dawn:
Ian Paget wondered what time it was:
It was the monthly meeting of the Central Park gays this weekend:
Brendon Wharton was moving and grooving on the gym floor:
Carlos Mattos was beaming on the beach in Brazil:
Max Emerson is ready to be spooky:
Matthew Camp took his pumpkin spice latte for a walk:
Furball Hamza Kareem brought the beef:
Daniel Justice is “under construction:”
Dani is already missing the beaches of Greece:
Olympic diving champ Tom Daley showcased his pits:
Romance novel cover model Kevin Davis went to a book signing:
Jake Borelli was living large in Germany:
Colton Haynes celebrated 5 years of sobriety:
Bruno Baba took a little time trip: