GayVN Nominee Headed to Prison for Involvement in Capitol Riot

It’s over three years later and the perpetrators are still being brought to justice. But this particular story in the Capitol Riot of 2021 case comes with a LGBT plot-twist!

Steven Miles, age 40, was arrested in April 2022 following his participation in the January 6 attack on The Capitol building in Washington, D.C. A self-declared member of The Proud Boys, Miles was caught on camera assaulting police officers while trying to overturn the results of the presidential election in 2020.

Advertisement

At the time of his arrest, Miles was charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and related offenses,” according to WFLA.

Well, the award nominee – we’ll get to that in a second – was officially brought to justice on February 9 and sentenced to two years in prison. He was also hit with a year of supervised release and a $2,000 restitution fee.

Advertisement

Before he was known for his participation in an act of quasi homegrown terrorism, Steven Miles was known to gay porn aficionados as “Sergeant Miles.” As a mostly top performer, who sometimes bottomed, “Sergeant Miles” performed in over 200 adult films between 2013 and 2024.

Yes, I too wonder how his Proud Boy colleagues reacted to the news that their “brother in arms” had relations with that many men, typically for Clips4Sale and Lucas Entertainment.

The 7x GayVN nominee has been active in gay porn as early as this year, but his Instagram has been dormant since September 2023 – long after he came to light as a Trump supporter.

This further proves that sexual orientation is not indicative of political standpoints. Either way, justice was served, and it appears “Sergeant Miles” will make a lot of new friends in prison.

Advertisement

(source: WFLA)