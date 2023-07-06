GAYVN Winner Has Near Death Experience

Drugs are bad, mmkay?

Adult performer Roman Todd had a near death experience on Tuesday, July 4th, when he suffered a severe drug overdose in Los Angeles International Airport. The source of his almost fatal overdose was an Oxycodone pill laced with Fentanyl. Thankfully, the porn star has made a mostly complete recovery following the ordeal.

Sources are reporting that fellow adult performer Ricky Larkin supplied him with the drugs. However, this part of the story has not been 100% confirmed and needs to be taken with a grain of salt. There are two sides to every story, despite Todd and Cliff Jensen (“Bad Ass Bottoms”) releasing texts somewhat supporting their claims.

Jensen also claims that had Todd overdosed in a bathroom stall and not in public in LAX, he would most likely be deceased today. Worse for everyone involved, imagine if it happened on the plane he was due to board. After five long minutes of being unresponsive, Todd was revived with a Narcan injection.

He is currently recovering at an undisclosed location. I pray this is a learning lesson and he can get his life back on track.

Earlier this year, Roman Todd received the Performer of the Year Award at GAYVN.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, please contact SAMHSA at 1-800-662-4357 or visit www.samhsa.gov for more information.

