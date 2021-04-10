G’Day Ladies-‘RuPaul’s Drag Race-Down Under’ Gets A Premiere Date

The Down Under Dolls are coming….The latest international version of the multiple Emmy-winning reality juggernaut RuPaul’s Drag Race debuts May 1 on WOW Presents Plus, airing the same day as the Stan (Australia) and TVNZ On Demand (New Zealand) local airings. RuPaul will be both hosting the show and holding court at the judges table, joined by the ever-present mama bear, judge Michelle Visage, along with out Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson and some additional celebrity guest judges, who have yet to be announced.

The Down Under incarnation makes the second International version that RuPaul and Visage preside over (they have participated in both seasons of the game- changing RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.). As for the upcoming Aussie version, Ru has said in a statement “I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talents in the world,” Ru said in a statement announcing the series. “Thank you to Stan and TVNZ OnDemand for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul, and humor.”

This week, World Of Wonder dropped a rapid-fire Q&A for us to get to know some of the brand new cast of the inaugural Down Under cast. We get to hear the ladies offer up their favorite song to lip sync too, give us a peek at their own possible drag families, and what is going to surprise the fans the most about Drag Race Down Under. (Click the link below to follow each and every one of these new dolls on Instagram.)

Follow WOW Presents Plus on Instagram