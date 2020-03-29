HOT

Geffen Trolled For Sending Best Wishes From His $590 Million Yacht

by
David Geffen (screen captures)

The Twitterverse threw all kinds of shade at out billionaire David Geffen after he sent ‘stay safe’ regards from his $590 million yacht currently parked in the Caribbean.

Wrote Geffen, “Sunset last night…isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”

Now, it’s very possible Geffen missed the mark by accident. That his post, with the world in the midst of a planetary crisis, went socially tone-deaf in a humble brag kind of way without meaning to.

I mean, we all send out the photo-drone over the yacht to capture our truest sense of concern at sunset, yes?

In fairness, Geffen does a lot of great things with his billions including funding several LGBTQ organizations as well as giving financial support to Los Angeles area health clinics, theaters, museums, and charities for the homeless. Let’s not lose sight of that.

But folks on Twitter, who might be worried about having jobs when the pandemic comes to an end, weren’t having it. There have been over 10,000 responses to his post so far.

See below.

p.s. Geffen took his Insta private amid the f*ck ton of shade thrown his way.

 

 

 

 

 

 

