Geffen Trolled For Sending Best Wishes From His $590 Million Yacht

The Twitterverse threw all kinds of shade at out billionaire David Geffen after he sent ‘stay safe’ regards from his $590 million yacht currently parked in the Caribbean.

Wrote Geffen, “Sunset last night…isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”

Now, it’s very possible Geffen missed the mark by accident. That his post, with the world in the midst of a planetary crisis, went socially tone-deaf in a humble brag kind of way without meaning to.

I mean, we all send out the photo-drone over the yacht to capture our truest sense of concern at sunset, yes?

In fairness, Geffen does a lot of great things with his billions including funding several LGBTQ organizations as well as giving financial support to Los Angeles area health clinics, theaters, museums, and charities for the homeless. Let’s not lose sight of that.

But folks on Twitter, who might be worried about having jobs when the pandemic comes to an end, weren’t having it. There have been over 10,000 responses to his post so far.

See below.

p.s. Geffen took his Insta private amid the f*ck ton of shade thrown his way.

This might be intended to be nice. All it’s doing is pissing me off. — The Raging Progressive (@M_J_Pridgen) March 28, 2020

This is about as tone deaf as it gets — Hail Sagan (GOP = death cult) (@Frankie_Dash) March 28, 2020

Did David Geffen just give everyone the middle finger? — Hal9O0 (@Hal9O0) March 28, 2020

Today at noon on David Geffen’s yacht, Ivanka Trump will demonstrate how to make champagne popsicles. And don’t miss Betsy DeVos at 1pm with her scintillating talk on how to protect your yacht from vandals. pic.twitter.com/9Dn2QD7LOj — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) March 28, 2020

I’m going to pretend #DavidGeffen didn’t post about #SocialDistancing from his massive yacht in the Caribbean. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 28, 2020

David Geffen’s thought process: “Hey you know what, millions are losing their jobs, can’t pay their rent and they’re worried about a deadly pandemic, I bet they’d love to know how I’m doing. Fire up the copter so we can take some more pics of my yacht! They’ll love this!!!” 💀 pic.twitter.com/yby7xOjb8C — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

The billionaires are trying awfully hard to find the exact point at which the pitchforks come out. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 28, 2020

David Geffen is worth 8 billion dollars! For God’s sake help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your fucking yacht instagramming. This is just shameful and grotesque. https://t.co/iZ0e5VKLDM — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 28, 2020

Does he seriously not understand how that reads? pic.twitter.com/QCHvXZPnVH — Roman (@roughtradeX) March 28, 2020