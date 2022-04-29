George Michael Goes Bare In The New Documentary “Freedom Uncut”

Whether it’s that signature shake in the first few moments of “Faith”, his duets with legends like Aretha Franklin, Lisa Stansfield, and Elton John, or seeing him peer behind the lens in the video that celebrated all things Mugler (“Too Funky”). everyone has a favorite era of George Michael. Now, those moments and many others are being compiled in what is now Michael’s final work, the documentary George Michael: Freedom Uncut, which gets a theatrical release on June 22nd-and is narrated by George Michael himself.

Freedom: Uncut showcases the sometimes chaotic and endlessly creative era of Michael’s career, directly following the breakout release of Faith, following through to the release of his acclaimed 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice, Vol 1. The documentary also will dive into the death of Michael’s mother, as well as his relationship with Anselmo Feleppa, who passed away of AIDS complications. The film will also reveal never before seen footage from his fashion-forward music video “Freedom! 90”.

Freedom:Uncut was a project that Michael was working on prior to his 2017 death and will now become his lasting legacy. An Instagram post from 2017 stated in part that Michael “has discovered some incredible, unseen archive footage and is shooting additional interviews for the project so the film will now air in March 2017. It promises to be a real treat for fans! To coincide with the film’s broadcast, George and Sony Music have decided to move the reissue of the ‘Listen Without Prejudice’ album to the same time”. A now-deleted website post stated that Michael himself would be narrating the film, with appearances by everyone from Elton John to Mark Ronson to Mary J. Blige to Naomi Campbell, among many others.

