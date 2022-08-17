Get a Closer Look at Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher in ‘Black Adam’

Noah Centineo is starring in the upcoming DC film ‘Black Adam,’ and he is playing the superhero Atom Smasher, also known as Albert “Al” Rothstein. And as much as his fans are excited to see him in a super suit, it seems like the actor has also enjoyed sporting it as well.

In an interview, Centineo expressed how he felt the first time he put on the Atom Smasher costume saying,

“Oh my god, it felt like I was a kid again—a kid whose imagination had finally somehow fused together with reality. I mean, as a boy, I grew up pretending to be superheroes all the time, running around my room, backyard, playgrounds, recesses. And now, to be able to portray one in such an epic way is surreal, to say the least.”

And since we’re on the topic of his super suit, here’s a closer look at the 26-year-old actor looking oh so fine as a superhero:

A new look at Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher in #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/ypnZTkVSLe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 16, 2022

Centineo also shared how much he loved portraying his role and bringing Atom Smasher to life.

“What I love about Al at this place in his life is that he’s still very naïve. We get to watch a young superhero taking a lot of intense action in cross-sections of morality for the very first time, and we see it start to mold him and affect him. The Atom Smasher, who we’ve come to read about in the comics, is usually the fully developed and adult version of himself. I’m excited to set a foundation to hopefully grow into and out of that,” the actor stated.

Aside from Centineo, the much-awaited DC film is also starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, and Jennifer Holland, among other notable actors and actresses.

‘Black Adam’ is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on October 21, 2022.

Source: denofgeek.com