Get a Further Glimpse into ‘The Idol’ World in New Teaser

HBO recently released a new teaser for the upcoming series ‘The Idol,’ and Canadian actor Dan Levy definitely stole the spotlight with only a few lines featured in the 1-minute, 29-second video.

Aside from Levy, Hari Nef and Troye Sivan were also featured more in the teaser, and the video may be swiftly flashing scenes, but it sure does pique the interest of viewers, especially on how the characters and story will pan out.

In the trailer, Jane Adams’ character points out to Hari Nef and Dan Levy’s characters saying,

“That’s sex. That’s what we’re selling.”

And as a response to that, Levy’s character has an expression of uncertainty on his face, and he seems to disagree with her statement.

‘The Idol’ is considered to be “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” and it tells the story of:

“a female pop singer (Lily-Rose Depp) who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner (Abel Tesfaye, famously known as The Weeknd) who is the leader of a secret cult,” as per Deadline.

Aside from the notable names mentioned above, the drama series is also starring Jennie Ruby Jane, Suzanna Son, Tunde Adebimpe, Nico Hiraga, Hank Azaria, Jane Adams, and Rachel Sennott.

‘The Idol’ is created by ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson, “Starboy” singer Tesfaye (The Weeknd), and his producing partner Reza Fahim. The series will be premiering soon on HBO Max.

Sources: attitude.co.uk, deadline.com