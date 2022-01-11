Get a Load of the Hot Asian Men of Broadway

Just in time for the new year, Unapologetically Asian has partnered with photographer Mari Uchida to bring the 2022 Broadway Asian Man (BAM) calendar celebrating the hot Asian men of Broadway. 2022 BAM! and its collection of photos is a love letter to the Asian community and aimed at dispelling the negative stereotypes Asian men face in media, Broadway, and beyond.

The calendar features Asian men from various Broadway shows, including Zachary Noah Piser, the first Asian actor to play Evan Hansen in the TONY Award-winning show Dear Evan Hansen and Adam Hyndman, performer and co-producer of TONY Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Play winner, The Inheritance.

The full calendar lineup includes:

Adam Hyndman (Broadway’s Hadestown )

Adam Jacobs (Broadway’s Aladdin )

Al Guerzon ( Mama Mia! , Ghost )

Alan Ariano (Broadway’s Miss Saigon )

Austin Ku ( Soft Power , Tour)

Darren Lee (Broadway’s Allegiance )

Devin Ilaw ( Miss Saigon Revival)

Karl Josef Co ( The Unsinkable Molly Brown )

Kevin Schuering ( The King and I )

Zachary Noah Piser (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen )

Unapologetically Asian is the brand action campaign to empower all generations of Asian and Asian Americans to take pride in who they are. Proceeds of the 2022 BAM! calendar will benefit Unapologetically Asian’s community programming and STOP AAPI Hate, a coalition that addresses anti-Asian hate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate’s overarching objective is to address anti-AAPI discrimination and violence with community-centered, comprehensive and long-term strategies. One example of past efforts includes Unapologetically Asian’s participation with in CollaborAzian’s fundraiser for STOP AAPI Hate last summer, featuring an abridged version of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder with Asian theater artists.

Uchida, NYC-based Japanese portrait/performance photographer, is an actor and stage performer herself. The project is supported by the Broadway Diversity Project and Tremendous Communications.

The 2022 Broadway Asian Men (BAM!) Calendar is available for purchase now at https://bit.ly/BAMCalendar2022.