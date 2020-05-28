Get Ahold Of Yourself-BateWorld Gets Us Through The Day Dedicated to Self-Pleasure

Let’s keep it real gentleman; we have all been spending a little more time on our own, shall we say, “self-care” during this pandemic. Most of us because frankly, we have so much time on our hands (I do love a pun). As the premier online masturbation location for men of all kinds, BateWorld.com is kicking off its first ever 24-hour Bate-A-Thon, launching today at 12am on their website. The event is naturally, an at-home event and is being held to celebrate National Masturbation Day. Best of all, the event is totally free and open to all men over the age of 18. While there is no charge, participants are strongly encouraged to toss some coins to one of their favorite organizations that is supporting COVID-19 relief.

“People are masturbating more now than ever before,” says BateWorld founder Peter R. “Many because they have so much time on their hands. Others are doing it as a way to relieve stress from these uncertain times. We view BateWorld as a respite from all the craziness in the world. There are people in need of help and we wanted to do something for them.” BateWorld’s 24-hour Bate-a-Thon stems from from the Masturbate-a-thon event launched by the San Francisco–based sex toy shop Good Vibrations. It raised money for HIV prevention, education and treatment organizations from 1998 to 2003.

The BateWorld VidChat feature is normally reserved for premium members, but its hands off today; BateWorld will open access to all men over 18 at no charge. “There are no rules for the 24-hour Bate-a-Thon,” Peter R. continues. “Men can participate or not, anyway they wish. They can watch or be watched. We simply aim to dispel the shame and taboo that exists over masturbation and promote it as a healthy activity that helps release anxiety.”

BateWorld’s first-ever 24-hour Bate-a-Thon begins Thursday, May 28th at 12:00amEST and runs through midnight. It is free and open to all men over 18. Visit BateWorld.com for more info and to join