Get Better Soon American Idol! David Archuleta Taking Some Time Off

Pop singer David Archuleta cancelled his 32-city tour earlier this week, citing further vocal rest for the delay. Ten days ago, the crooner announced that he was postponing the majority of his concert dates because of a hemorrhaged vocal cord and vocal nodules. As you might remember from Pitch Perfect, vocal nodules make it harder to sing due to raspy, scratchy or painful vocals. Today, however, Mr. Archuleta cancelled his remaining venues because his voice is taking much longer to heal than expected.

He states on Instagram:

“After lots of thought and consideration with my team and the venues, we have decided to cancel the OK, All Right tour. I am still healing from my vocal issue and it’s going to require a lot more time than I originally anticipated. I want to be sure to heal so I can come back without having done anything that could do permanent damage. I am so sorry for any inconvenience this causes. My team and I are extremely sorry for the last-minute notice and understand the inconvenience this may cause. Automatic refunds will be issued, please contact point of purchase with questions. I so appreciate everyone who bought a ticket and was willing to support especially after a difficult time for everyone including myself. Much love to all of you.”

Archuleta’s second Christmas album and seventh record overall, Winter in the Air, debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Holiday and Christian charts in 2018. David is most recognized for placing second to David Cook at the end of American Idol’s seventh season in 2008. His debut, self-titled album peaked at #2 and spawned the 2x platinum single Crush.

In recent months, David re-emerged in mainstream media as he came to terms with his sexuality and the struggles he faced while accepting who he truly loves. A lengthy interview with The Salt Lake Tribune highlights his anxieties and fears, and what it was like living an inauthentic life, while molding his queer identity with his steadfast Mormon faith.

A new set of touring dates are currently pending.

