Get Familiar with Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi’s ‘Saltburn’ Rules

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi’s latest film ‘Saltburn’ is now showing in theaters everywhere, and people who have watched it will apparently never be the same…

‘Saltburn’ is described as a black comedy psychological thriller, and its official synopsis reads:

“Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

It certainly was a memorable summer, not only for the characters, but also for the people who have watched the film. In fact, MGM Studios recently released a TikTok video, listing down the very steamy and shocking house rules to be followed in Saltburn.

One of the primary rules is “no trunks in the field,” which the characters didn’t have a problem following… (not complaining though) You can watch the video here to learn more about said house rules 😉

@mgmstudios Make yourself right at home in Saltburn… just follow the rules. Now playing in theaters everywhere. ♬ original sound – MGM Studios

SPOILER incoming!

If it wasn’t already obvious from the first house rule, the film features a whole lotta nudity, and director Emerald Fennell revealed the reason behind Keoghan’s character Oliver being completely naked while walking through the Saltburn estate.

“The movie always ended with Oliver walking naked through the house. It’s an act of desecration. It’s also an act of territory, taking on ownership, but it’s solitary,” she told Polygon.

Fennell further explained,

“The nudity is an act of ownership. It wouldn’t be the same if he’s just walking through the house in his pajamas. It’s that he’s walking through his house. It’s his f**king house, and he can do whatever he wants to with it. And that’s what makes it thrilling and beautiful.”

