In an exciting announcement back in November, Bianca Del Rio, the beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race winning icon, revealed her upcoming stand-up comedy tour across North America titled “Dead Inside.”

With 60 shows scheduled from February to May 2024, Bianca will bring her signature irreverent humor and sharp commentary to audiences across the United States and Canada. Touching on topics such as politics, pop culture, and everyday life from the perspective of someone who’s “dead inside,” Bianca promises a show filled with laughter, a touch of controversy, and, of course, her signature wig-snatching reads of anyone who dares to heckle her from the audience.

I recently had the pleasure of interviewing the remarkable Bianca for a fun and spirited conversation, and we discussed cancel culture, her meteoric rise as a drag superstar, her upcoming tour, and how people approach her often and ask to be roasted by her hilariously shady insults.

We also discussed one of Bianca’s most memorable career highlights thus far: appearing on “In Bed With Joan” with the legendary Joan Rivers. Reflecting on this starstruck moment, Bianca shared the experience and how she got booked on the comedy legend’s YouTube channel show:

“Oh, she’s brilliant. Brilliant! And you know, if you’ve ever lived in New York, you were fortunate enough to see Joan on the street or at an event. She was always at a Broadway opening. I had met her a couple of times, and I say I “met her,” meaning she was gracious enough to take a picture and say hello. And then I met a friend of hers who used to write for her: Tony Tripoli, a hilarious comedian who called me up after Drag Race and said, do you wanna do “In Bed With Joan?” And I was like, Yes! Sign me up, and I did it. I was her second to last guest before she died. After me was Lean Ann Rhimes.”

Today, Bianca is called the “Joan Rivers of Drag” with her comparative rapid-fire wit and sharp one-liners. Her fans can’t get enough, as evident by the tremendous success of her previous tours, including “Unsanitized” and “It’s Jester Joke,” where she performed to sold-out crowds in numerous cities and even made history as the first drag queen to headline Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall,

Well, I think drag has an expiration, So Drag Race came at a great time, and it opened many doors for me. But you know, I was also strong in my thoughts and opinions of what I wanted to do. And I always wanted to tour. Some friends have done well with television and film work, but I veered in the other direction to live shows. I had always been on the road. So it’s like, you figure out what you want, to which I always say —I dunno know what I want, but I know what I don’t want. What I’ve always enjoyed was a live audience. Sometimes dead too —I’ll even take that, but an audience that’s there and interacting with people. And so that’s why I’m super stoked about getting on the road again.

Bianca’s new “Dead Inside” tour starts in San Diego on February 12, 2024, stopping in major cities like New York City, Chicago, Boston, Phoenix, and Atlanta before concluding in Palm Desert, CA, on May 6, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now with VIP packages available for purchase alongside general admission tickets. Prepare for an unforgettable experience as Bianca Del Rio brings her unmatched humor and captivating stage presence to a city near you!

And in the meantime, watch her exclusive Instinct Magazine interview with Corey Andrew below!

