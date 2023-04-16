Get Ready For Your Next Netflix Series Obession: ‘Nacho’

The Other Two. The White Lotus. Schitt’s Creek. Sex Education. Queer Eye. The Last of Us. All binge worthy series we love and can’t get enough of! Get ready to add Nacho to that list. The soon-to-appear stateside Netflix series is a “fictionalized account of Nacho Vidal’s rise to international film stardom in the 1990s.” For those that don’t recognize that name, Vidal is

“Already one of the most popular and hard-working men on the hardcore scene, Nacho Vidal has only been in the business since 1998. He’s a Spanish-born super-stud whose swarthy good looks and wild-eyed approach to his work have kept him very busy over the past few years. Nacho has built a reputation as a Spanish Rocco Siffredi, a guy who is at his best when the sex is at its roughest and dirtiest. His orgasmic screams have become legendary, and he’s well on his way to becoming the biggest male name in porn.” (IMDB.com)

Starring as Vidal in the Netflix series is 38-year-old Spanish actor and certified hottie Martino Rivas. Rivas is probably best known for his Goya award-nominated performance in The Blind Sunflowers. Judging by his Instagram viewers will have no trouble believing the dreamy Boarding School actor can convincingly portray the groundbreaking adult film performer.

Vidal himself identifies as straight but refers to has been an ally to the queer community for many years. The 49-year-old married father of two is raising a trans daughter. Their story was immortalized in the 2019 documentary Me Llamo Violeta. He has also directed numerous gay adult films throughout his career.

A series about a HOT AF legendary well-endowed porn icon starring a HOT AF seriously ripped movie star? You had me at ‘series’ lol. A movie about the adult film industry is probably going to have some nudity and/or sex scenes, right? Here’s hoping! Well, according to Queerty,

“Most episodes feature Rivas in the buff, and Nacho is not shy about showing off his sculpted rear end. The show also makes a point to tell us what an impressive package Vidal’s got—apparently impressive enough that it changed the industry! It sounds like we even get to see it, in all of its glory, in one scene. However, Rivas has said he didn’t film any full-frontal for the series, so eagle-eyed fans think the appendage shown might actually belong to the real Vidal.”

Damn it I want to watch NACHO starring CABLE GIRLS Martiño Rivas. L pic.twitter.com/AThFPq40F3 — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 16, 2023

No official word on when Nacho premieres here in the States, but we are ready and waiting for it! Until then I guess we will just have to stalk Rivas’ Instagram for any thirst trap posts! What about you Instincters, think this will be required viewing in your house? Sound off in the comments below.

Source: Queerty