Get Ready with ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski & His Toned Bod

Antoni Porowski recently posted a series of photos, which happens to be a behind-the-scenes of him getting ready for this year’s Emmy Awards.

But wait, there’s more to it, of course. There are a couple of pics where the 40-year-old Canadian TV personality is showing off his fit bod and toned abs. He posted the photos via Instagram, and on the caption, he wrote:

“get ready w me emmys edition”

The first photo is an innocent, under-the-chin selfie of Porowski with an unknown facial expression. Things escalated quickly in the second pic though, as it happens to be a topless one of him mid-dipping fries into a miniature jar of ketchup with a very pleased smile on his face.

The next one is another shirtless photo of him looking quite serious as he stares at his room service order. Porowski looks SEXY AF in it, wearing black shorts with his black underwear band peeking through. We then see more topless pics of Porowski in the next few slides.

We also see him looking stunning in a mint green ensemble, as well as posing side-by-side with ‘Queer Eye’ co-star Tan France. Meanwhile, the gays can’t help but to thirst over Porowski’s shirtless pics on the comments section, and you know what? We can totally relate!

“Please just gimme a chance,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Toooo freaking hot,” a user commented.

“Wow I’m very single,” another one expressed.

“gorgeous gorgeous man,” a user also wrote.