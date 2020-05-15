Get The Tissues! Karamo Brown Proposes Again To His Fiancé Ian Jordan

Well isn’t this just soooo precious! Karamo Brown decided to do something super special for his fiancé Ian Jordan by proposing to him for the second time while the two remain in quarantine.

“I’m Engaged… Again!,” the television personality captioned next to the emotional video of him sealing the deal. “During this Quarantine I have fallen even deeper in love w/ my fiancé @theianjordan so on his bday/which is also our anniversary I proposed again. Our wedding has been canceled/postponed like so many other people but I still wanted to celebrate our love. I love you Sugah!”

“Ian as you know I love you very much, and after this quarantine I realize how much I love you,” Karamo said to Ian during the clip who looked stunned before the big moment happened. He then revealed that his partner had lost his engagement ring so it was a perfect time to create that magical moment once more!

Cue the tears as Ian was left in a very emotional state while his man got down on one knee. He of course said yes before Karamo put the ring on his finger which led to the two warmly embracing each other with a couple of kisses. Aww.

At a surprise birthday party in Los Angeles at sbe’s HYDE Sunset, Queer Eye’s resident culture expert proposed to his director partner of eight years in May of 2018. Here’s hoping they’ll be able to finally walk down the aisle very soon! Congrats guys!