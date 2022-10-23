Get to Know Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is famously known for his movies ‘Kick-Ass,’ its sequel, as well as Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ wherein he played the role of Pietro Maximoff.

More recently, he starred alongside Brad Pitt and other notable actors and actresses in the 2022 action thriller film 'Bullet Train'.

Taylor-Johnson started his acting career at a young age of 6 years old. He first landed a part in a commercial, and that was the beginning of his journey, continuing to act as he grew up. At 15, he decided to leave high school because his filming schedule became too hectic.

Aside from being known for his talent in acting, Taylor-Johnson has also been praised for his fashion sense. In fact, he was one of the top 50 best-dressed British men in 2015 according to GQ.

In June, the ‘Bullet Train’ actor celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with wife and British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson. The lovely couple met in 2009 when Aaron was cast in Sam’s film entitled ‘Nowhere Boy.’

Despite their age gap of 24 years, the two got engaged in October of the same year, and they eventually got married in 2012. Aaron and Sam are very much in love and happy together with their four daughters.

