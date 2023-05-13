Get to Know Actor Franco Masini of Queer-Inclusive Series ‘Rebelde’

Franco Masini is known for playing the role of Luka Colucci in the queer-inclusive Spanish-language Netflix show, ‘Rebelde.’

Franco was born on May 22, 1994 in Vicente López, Argentina, and he began his career by training with Raúl Serrano and Claudio Tolcachir. He studied theater at the Timbre 4 Academy, and in 2006, the Argentine actor and singer made his theater debut in the play Ricardo III.

According to Franco, “theater was the place where I discovered my passion for acting.”

“I started very young, at 12, doing a Shakespeare show and it was very hard because I was playing with actors that were in theater for many years and had experience,” he told Numéro magazine.

He further shared,

“I love acting in theater. I did many plays. The one I really loved to do was ‘Next to Normal’ and I also loved ‘The Clockwork Orange’, where Alex was a very different and difficult character to play. I think the important thing for an actor is to be in three things, to make a little bit of theater, movies and series. And if I have the opportunity, I will do all of it.”

And so he did… Thereafter, the 28-year-old actor starred in a number of films and television shows, including his latest Spanish rom-com series ‘In Love All Over Again.’ Aside from acting, Franco is also musically inclined, as he received guitar, saxophone and choir lessons when he was young.

“Now I am focused on my career as an actor because it makes me happy. But music is also a passion for me. I started playing music in school when I was like 13, 14 years old. I play the sax, I play the guitar and then I started singing. I love singing very much,” the actor expressed in the same interview.

And as for what he likes to do during his free time, he revealed:

“I love going to the cinema, eating popcorn and see the best movies. If I have free time, I love to travel and getting to know other places and exploring the food of the other places. I also love to see theater, a show or a music show, more artistic things when I’m traveling.”

On top of being talented in acting, singing, and playing musical instruments, Franco is also V good at serving thirst traps on Insta, and here are some of his FINE works… 😉

Sources: es.wikipedia.org, imdb.com, numeromag.nl