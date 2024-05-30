Get to Know Bretman Rock’s Rumored New Beau Justice Fester

Justice Fester is social media star Bretman Rock’s rumored new boyfriend after the two of them were seen hanging out together in a few TikTok videos.

The first video shows the two of them drawing each other on rocks, and the most recent one is of them hanging out at Bretman’s vast garden with his dogs. Their first video now has 4.2 millions views, and the second one has 5.7 million views, as of this writing.

https://www.tiktok.com/@justicefester/video/7373426824681999658

But wait, there’s more he apparently has a crush on Bretman since 2019 based on this adorable Instagram post:

Justice is based in Hawaii, and he is 26-year-old, as per his TikTok bio. As of this writing, he has gained 31.4K followers and a total of 1.3 million likes on TikTok, as well as 11.7K followers on Instagram. Not to mention, his TikTok page consists mostly of picturesque videos of his travels and adventures.

Aside from content creating, Justice is also a pro at thirst trapping, and his Instagram feed is proof. On that note, let’s get into them hot pics, shall we? 😉

Let’s start off with a hunky mirror selfie of him in a fitted tank top:

How about him chilling on a rooftop, shirtless and wearing a vibrant pair of pants?

And here are pics of him chilling at the beach. Note: they are seemingly taken by DA BADDEST B*TCH, Bretman.

And many more thirst traps, which you can check out below:

@justicefester Just contemplating whether my life is real or not nbd ♬ original sound – mario fouvaa