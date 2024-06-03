Get to Know ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judge Bruno Tonioli’s Boyfriend

Bruno Tonioli is in a long-term relationship with Jason Schanne, whom he had been reportedly dating since 2010. They then held a commitment ceremony in 2012, which saw celebrity guests, including Perez Hilton and Johnny Weir.

Bruno Toniolo, the BGT judge who gave the Golden buzzer to our own ghetto kids together with his partner Jason Schanne . END OF TWEET pic.twitter.com/gVLayJ2fb5 — Gabriel Chrispus Buule (@GabrielBuule) May 31, 2023

Schanne was born on August 5, 1986, and he reportedly lived in Michigan, US. He is a model, however, his life is away from the spotlight, and his relationship with Tonioli is extremely private. Not to mention, Schanne is not active on social media, and he doesn’t have a known Instagram account, as of this writing.

Tonioli is 31 years older than Schanne. The two of them do not have a child together, and they “split their time between their London home and their stunning £2.5million home in West Hollywood,” as per The US Sun. Moreover, the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judge came out as gay when he was young, and he grew up in a small Italian town.

In an interview with The Mirror, he opened up about being a victim of homophobic bullying, sharing:

“When I was 10, I knew there was something different about me. Everyone was football-mad but I just wanted to watch musicals and see art.”

“It was frightening. I really WAS the only gay in the village. I was labelled ‘the queenie guy’ and ‘the queer’, which was the worst thing you could be told in Italy in those days,” Tonioli further recalled.

Sources: the-sun.com, 1) thepinknews.com, 2) thepinknews.com, hellomagazine.com