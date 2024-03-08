Get to Know British Singer and Fitness Coach Kevin McDaid

Kevin McDaid is known as one of the members of the British boy band V, alongside Antony Brant, Aaron Buckingham, Mark Harle, and Leon Pisani. V was founded in 2003, and eventually disbanded in 2005.

McDaid was born on March 7, 1984 in Nigeria, and he was raised in England in Newcastle upon Tyne. At present, he is working as a fitness coach, and is also the co-owner of Jekyll + Wild, which is a nurseries and gardening store in Clapham Old Town.

Moreover, McDaid is gay, and he was previously in a long-term relationship with Westlife member Mark Feehily. The two of them got engaged in 2010, but decided to eventually part ways.

In 2017 interview with Attitude, the personal trainer opened up about sex, expressing:

“I think gay men can get a hard time when it comes to sex. I think there is a time and a place for sex to be taken seriously and understood. I also think that between consenting adults, sex should be whatever they wish it to be. Sex is fun, as long as it’s safe.”

Aside from being a fitness coach, business co-owner and boy band member, McDaid is a photographer as well, and not to mention a hands down EXPERT at thirst trapping. It’s also worth noting that he does it with barely any imagination needed… 😉

