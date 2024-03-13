Get to Know Comedian Matteo Lane’s Hot Husband & Dancer Rodrigo Aburto

Rodrigo Aburto is a dancer and athlete who is talented in a number of other things, including cheerleading, acrobatics, skating, acting, hosting, and singing.

Aburto began dancing when he was only three years old, and he is also a lifelong athlete who has played tennis, football, soccer, swimming, as well as gymnastics, which he became very fond of.

His father was reportedly initially hesitant about him wanting to become a dancer, but he decided to pursue it anyway because of his love for the rhythms of dance and gymnastics.

“I do have a technical degree, but it’s so friggin’ boring! I need music,” Aburto told Queerty.

In August 2023, he got married to gay comedian and actor Matteo Lane. The talented dancer shared about their simple wedding in an interview with the outlet, recalling:

“Our wedding was interesting. We both agreed on doing something as simple as possible. Even our rings, we didn’t want to complicate the whole thing. If you give me a diamond, I’m going to break it; I’m going to lose it. Let’s get something that we can buy again and again and again, not too expensive.”

“It was the same idea for the wedding. We just wanted to be gay and interesting, that’s why our outfits were like that. Matteo works at the Comedy Cellar, and they were like, ‘We’ve got you guys. You don’t have to do anything. We’re going to organize everything.’ They’re the best people ever. They got us a cake, they got us presents, they got us people all together. We did nothing!,” Aburto further revealed about the details of his and Lane’s wedding.

Moreover, the talented dancer is currently residing in New York City where he continues to dance, as well as teach fitness. On top of everything else that he’s talented at, the hottie that is Rodrigo Aburto is also a VERY skilled thirst trapper, and these OnlyFans-worthy thirst traps are proof… 😉

