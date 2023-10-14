Get to Know ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Hunk Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey is known for starring in reality television shows — his latest one being ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with dance partner Rylee Arnold.

Jowsey was born on May 24, 1997, and he is originally from Yeppoon, Australia. His rise to fame kicked off after joining New Zealand’s ‘Heartbreak Island’ and Netflix’s reality TV series ‘Too Hot to Handle’.

Not to mention, he is currently competing in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with fellow internet personality Arnold whom he is rumored to be dating. In a recent interview with People, Jowsey addressed the rumors, stating:

“I think that it’s a little bit unfair on Rylee so early on. She’s so green to this whole world and everyone having an opinion, and stuff like that. And it is week three, we’re trying our best to focus on the dance, and whatever happens, happens. We’re just enjoying being together.”

Aside from starring in reality TV shows, Jowsey is also a social media influencer with a whopping 4.2 million followers on Instagram alone as of this writing. He is also a model and entrepreneur who co-founded Kensngtn Sunglasses.

According to his website, Jowsey “has a sharp business mind combined with an ability to connect to people of all demographics, making him ideal for a variety of brand partnerships.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Harry Jowsey, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his thirst-worthy pics, shall we?

