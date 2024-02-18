Get to Know ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Star and Model Ben Crofchick

Ben Crofchick is a model and is now the first regular Banker’s Assistant in the upcoming ‘Deal or No Deal Island’, which is set to premiere on NBC on February 26 at 9:30/8:30c.

Crofchick lived in Inverness, Florida before eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling. In a previous interview with Chronicle, he revealed that he was well into sports growing up, and modeling wasn’t initially part of the plan.

“It’s strange. I’m a small town guy; I’m from Inverness – I played ball most of my life, Little League and baseball in high school. I went to the final four with Citrus High in 2015, and I played football my senior year. I wasn’t thinking of being a model,” he reflected on being the “new face” in the fashion industry.

In 2016, Crofchick graduated from CHS, and attended Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida where he studied Communications. He planned to pursue a career in sales or business, but then his modeling career kicked off after some of his college friends, who were getting into modeling, helped him take photos for social media.

“So, we started getting together after class and kind of just started taking some Instagram-ish modeling photos and posting them on Instagram, and, I think within two months, I got a DM from my agent, Ricardo Guerrero, who I’m actually signed with currently right now in Los Angeles,” Crofchick shared in a recent interview with Socialite Life.

He then got his big break after modeling for Moschino at their Fall/Winter fashion show, as well as for appearing alongside Christina Aguilera on Galore magazine. Thereafter, Crofchick was featured in a number of fashion campaigns, including Kim Kardashian’s first SKIMS Men’s line.

