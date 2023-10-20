Get to Know Disney Alum Franek Skywalker Who’s Now on OnlyFans

Franek Skywalker is yet another former Disney star who has now moved on to creating V racy and thirsty content on OnlyFans.

As we probably all know by now, his fellow Disney alum Dan Benson, who starred in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, is also an OnlyFans creator, however unlike him, you can expect Skywalker to hook up with men on his OnlyFans page…

Skywalker’s real name is Marcin Turski, and he is 28 years old. His acting career began when he was only 7 years old after an agency signed with him. In an interview with Observatório dos Famosos, he shared that he did a lot of commercials, and slowly transitioned into acting.

“They sent me singing and acting lessons. I had them a few days a week for a few years. So I felt very confident when I received an invitation to audition for a Disney Channel show,” he stated.

He portrayed the character of Sebastian “Seba” in the Disney Channel sitcom ‘Do dzwonka’, which is the Polish version of 2007’s ‘As the Bell Rings’, starring Demi Lovato in the US. Skywalker used his real name during his time in ‘Do dzwonka’, which lasted for two seasons from 2010 to 2012.

Thereafter, the show got cancelled, he began working out, and eventually pursued a career in modeling. Skywalker opened up about his experience as a child actor, and why he decided to move on from acting, admitting:

“Be careful what you wish for, hehe. It wasn’t exactly what I expected. It was hard work with very little room for fun.”

“I quickly realized that I didn’t have the same passion for acting as them [his cast mates]. Or maybe I didn’t have that much drive. There were so many adults around us who made us feel like we would never be good enough, but still wanted us to smile all the time and be the perfect Disney stars,” he further told the outlet.

As a model, Skywalker has worked with notable brands, including Nike and Adidas. Moreover, he revealed that joining OnlyFans started “as a joke” during the first lockdown, recalling:

“I saw a lot of memes and TikToks about OnlyFans and posted – as a joke – a ‘Should I start my OnlyFans?’ poll. And the reaction was huge […] I got a lot of attention, right after I started. And I feel like it was a great decision.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Franek Skywalker, let’s also take a moment to admire some of thirst-worthy pics, which we can consider as a sneak peek for his OnlyFans page… 😉

Sources: queerty.com, observatoriodosfamosos.uol.com.br