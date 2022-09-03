Get to Know Elite’s New Hottie André Lamoglia

André Lamoglia is one of the new stars in the 5th season of the Netflix Spanish series ‘Elite.’ The 24-year-old actor plays the role of Iván Carvalho in the show, and he is the love interest of Spanish actor Manu Ríos’ character Patrick Blanco Commerford.

Prior to being casted in ‘Elite’ season 5, Lamoglia has established an acting career in Brazilian television. He was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and he became famous after starring in a number of hit TV shows namely, ‘Juacas’ and ‘Bia’ on Disney Channel Brazil, as well as movies such as ‘El Traidor.’

Speaking of his home country, some more facts about the Brazilian actor is that he was born on August 4, 1997, which means he is a fire sign Leo. Also, he stands at a height of 5 feet and 10 inches tall, or approximately 1.77 meters.

Going back to his character in ‘Elite,’ Iván (Lamoglia) makes it clear that he’s “not gay” in the first of episode of season 5. However, he flirts with Patrick (Ríos) throughout the show, and the two of them seem to have a mutual romantic attraction towards each other.

Aside from acting as love interests and being co-stars in ‘Elite,’ Lamoglia and Ríos are also close friends offscreen, and they even post photos of them together on their respective Instagram accounts.

Need not to mention, ‘Elite’ fans are loving these two hotties’ on and offscreen chemistry, and it’s safe to say that they are beyond excited to see the duo in the upcoming season of the series.

HQ VERSION 📷— Manu and André on the set of #EliteNetflix season 6 ready to give us everything as Patrick and Iván🤍 via @Cosmopolitan_es #Elite6 #Elite pic.twitter.com/145MMzXqvz — Keeping Up With Manu Rios (@kuwmanurios) May 20, 2022

