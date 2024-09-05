Get to Know Ezra Sosa from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Ezra Sosa is filling in for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Sosa is from Utah, however, his parents immigrated to the U.S. from Argentina and Mexico. In a 2019 interview with The Salt Lake Tribune, he shared:

“Yes, I came from two immigrant parents. But we just really want America to see the blessing that dance was for us. And a lot of the time, all we had was dance and each other. Dance is what kept my family going.”

In 2021, Sosa was cast as a member of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ troupe dancers for season 30.

“I have trained my whole life for this moment, truly a dream come true. I’m so grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to dance for all of you! It is the biggest honor of my life. Thank you,” he wrote via an Instagram post, sharing the good news.

Aside from ‘Dancing with the Stars’, Sosa also appeared in ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and ‘World of Dance’, as well as previously auditioned for ‘America’s Got Talent’. Moreover, he has become good friends with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa.

In an interview with GLAAD, Sosa opened up about how Siwa helped him come out, recalling:

“When I first met (JoJo Siwa) on the show, she knew I was in the closet, she knew I was gay, but she also knew how uncomfortable I was in my own skin.”

Sosa continued,

“I went on tour with her…and it was constant days where she would put makeup on my face and I would be bawling in her arms because it made me so uncomfortable because I was raised that it wasn’t ok for guys to wear makeup, for guys to wear glittery things, for guys to wear crop tops, but she was this person starting to introduce these things into my life and it took a very long time.”

