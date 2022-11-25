Get to Know ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Actor Danny Griffin

Danny Griffin is famously known for his role as Sky in the Netflix series ‘Fate: The Winx Saga,’ which recently returned with a second season and unfortunately recently got cancelled.

Fancam Sky danny griffin netflix fate the winx saga season 2 edit bloom stella aisha flora musa terra riven #FateTheWinxSaga #FateTheWinxSaga2 pic.twitter.com/8G00NRN0h4 — archivio sasi📁 (@videop0liedrico) September 17, 2022

The up and coming actor has been gaining a lot of attention lately, so let’s get to know a bit more about this hottie, shall we?

Griffin was born in London on July 2, 1997, and he was raised in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

Prior to starring in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga,’ the 25-year-old British actor played the character of Danny in ‘Free Rein,’ as well as portraying the role of Hunter Phillips in the 2019 T.V. series ‘So Awkward.’ He also starred as Aslan in ‘The Gentlemen,’ and in 2020, he played the character of Shane in the series ‘Get Even.’

And since we’re getting to know Griffin, let’s also take a good look at some of his heartthrob moments on Instagram:

Starting off with the black and white snaps.

There’s more of it since he seems to like this kind of vibe… Not complaining though. They’re beautiful <3

Let’s now admire him in a bit more color 🙂

What a sight to behold <3

