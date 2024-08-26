Get To Know Fitness Influencer Anthony Cushion

Meet Anthony Cushion, a 25-year-old fitness influencer from Southampton, England, who has amassed over 273K followers on Instagram and 223K subscribers on YouTube. Along with his husband, Nick Toteda, they have also gained 1.7M followers on TikTok, as of this writing.

Cushion took up a Bachelor of Science in Fitness & Personal Training in Solent University back in 2018, but made a decision to leave after the first year to focus on his business full time.

In 2018, Anthony opened up about how his relationship with his husband, Nick, empowered him to fully come out, revealing that hiding his identity had been “holding him back” from their relationship. The two have since shared videos together showing their home renovations. In 2019, Anthony proposed to Nick, and in 2022 the au pair finally got married!

As a fitness influencer, Anthony’s dedication is clearly visible in his social media photos. It’s safe to say his followers are drawn not just to his fitness tutorials, but also to the impressive fruits of his labor.

Feast your eyes on Anthony’s fit, lean bod and major couple goals with husband Nick—scroll down and enjoy!

Check out more of Anthony in his socials down below:

Instagram: @antcfitness

Tiktok: @NickandAnt

Podcast: @oldgaysnewgays

