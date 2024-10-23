Gay Brazilian Actor Marco Pigossi’s Inspiring Journey

Did you know rising Hollywood actor Marco Pigossi has actually been in the industry for more than two decades? The actor is best known for his role as Dr. Edison Cardosa in the Prime Video’s spinoff of The Boys–Gen V and as Dylan in the Netflix supernatural drama series Tidelands, but the Brazilian actor actually started his acting career back in his hometown of São Paulo, Brazil.

The 35-year-old was born on February 1, 1989 in São Paulo, Brazil. It appears that Pigossi may have known early on that he was going to be a perfect fit for the spotlight because he took up a course on Social Communication with a degree in Radio and TV from Anhembi Morumbi University, which is one of the top three universities in São Paulo. Not only is Pigossi an artist, but he was also a professional swimmer, besting his competitors and winning a runner-up position in a competition by the Club Athletico Paulistano.

The talented and stunning actor has done theater work as early as 13 years old, but it wasn’t his role as gay man Cássio in the Brazilian telenovela Caras & Bocas that he finally gained notoriety as an actor in Brazil. He continued to work in popular telenovelas for years with roles in Ti Ti Ti, Fina Estampa, Gabriela, Sangue Bom, Boogie Oogie, A Regra do Jogo, and A Força do Querer. Finally in 2018, Pigossi made a bold move by taking the global plunge and leaving his telenovela career to join Netflix’s Tidelands and Invisible City. More recently, Pigossa was cast as Dr. Edison Cardosa in Prime Video’s Gen V.

Pigossi came out as gay to the public in 2021 and later on revealed that he was dating now-husband Marco Calvani who helped him gain strength with his ‘coming out’ journey. The two met through mutual friends during the pandemic when Pigossi’s Italian husband was already planning on leaving LA at the time. The two kept in touch and Calvani later on asked Pigossi to come stay with him at a friend’s small cottage in Provincetown during the COVID-19 lockdown. Ten days later, the two Marcos were in love.

So when Pigossi was scheduled to move into his new LA home, he no longer had to be alone because Calvani was happy to join him in their new domesticated nest, and later on, the two eventually married.

Now, Pigossi is the center of his husband’s directorial debut film High Tide–a queer film where Pigossi will be starring as an undocumented Brazilian immigrant working in Provincetown, Massachusetts who starts a whirlwind romance with Maurice (played by James Bland). The film will showcase the beauty and challenges of being in a queer relationship whilst showing the juxtaposition of narratives between queer relationships and immigrant lives. The movie was shot over seventeen days in a place where Pigossi and his husband Calvani fell in love, making the film more personal and more nuanced in character.

In an interview with them magazine, Pigossi shared that being closeted for the better part of his career was used as an inspiration for his character in High Tide, interweaving his emotions from his past with the character he plays as someone who doesn’t feel comfortable in his own skin but eventually starts to figure out who he is in life while embracing ambiguity and awkwardness. He shares:

“There’s this feeling [I know] of being in a place that’s not yours and having to be aware of that. Of course, I am not soft-spoken like Lourenço. But in that case, it was just about getting all these feelings — my own insecurities, my own fears, my own experiences as an immigrant or as a gay man”

The 35-year-old actor is currently working on a documentary about “queer refugees in Brazil.” This isn’t the first time Pigossi is producing a documentary because back in 2020, he also produced a documentary about “queer people in politics” called Corpolítica which “delves into the lack of LGBTQIA+ representation in Brazilian politics, focusing on the record number of LGBTQIA+ candidacies during the 2020 municipal elections, all against the backdrop of a far-right government whose leader has a history of making hateful statements against this community.”

High Tide officially premiered in New York on October 18 but you can catch it in Los Angeles starting on October 25th and in November in select theaters.

