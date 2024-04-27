Get to Know Gay Israeli Singer and OnlyFans Creator Ayal Mazaki

Ayal Mazaki is an Israeli personal trainer, OnlyFans creator and singer, who released his debut single “Busy Hiding” in June 2023.

Mazaki was raised in a religious community in Israel, and he had gone through a lot of hardships with navigating his sexuality and embracing his truth. In an interview with the Israeli publication Haaretz, he opened up about an unfortunate experience when he was young, recalling:

“In grades seven to eight, you start meeting boys and doing foolish things. It happened with a religious boy from our village; someone my age. Afterward, he warned me not to tell anyone. This was a period when I made attempts to end it all. I was in such a dark place; today I can’t believe I was in such a space.”

Mazaki identifies as gay, and he was around 18 years old when he came out to his parents. He asked them to put him in therapy, but he ended up in some sort of conversion therapy. It was run by a “religious” man who pressured him to pick a random woman to sleep with, so he could talk about it in their next session as a method to make him straight.

“That was a red flag for me. I came outside and told my father. He was shocked too, really upset. We realized I had to stop [conversion therapy],” Mazaki shared.

He was able to accept his true self after that, and he even began bringing boys home to meet his family. His parents also say that they fully accept him, however, they show contradictory behavior, as they still vote for homophobic politicians.

Meanwhile, Mazaki aims to use his platform to inspire other LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, not only in his country, but also in different places all over the world. According to him,

“I knew that the day I came out, I would speak up. I don’t want to sound like this poor soul and I’m not trying to speak on behalf of all gay people.”

“Instead, I want to talk about what I’ve experienced and to inspire parents to accept their children, to give those in the closet some courage. I don’t want to imagine another child at the age I was wasting 10 years of his life,” Mazaki further expressed.

Now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the inspiring hottie that is Ayal Mazaki, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his V sexy thirst traps, shall we? 😉

Also, you can watch Mazaki’s music videos here:

Source: queerty.com