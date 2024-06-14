Get to Know Gay Reggaeton Artist La Cruz

La Cruz is a gay reggaeton artist who started out as an independent musician, and now he has become “an empowering gay voice in reggaeton music,” as per Billboard.

The Venezuelan rising star went viral within the online LGBTQ+ community for his “Quítate La Ropa” music video, wherein shirtless men are dancing and twerking in a locker room.

La Cruz moved from Venezuela to Madrid to pursue a music career. He then participated in the reality singing competition ‘Operación Triunfo’, and became known throughout Spain.

Talking to the outlet, he touched on the topic of Pride Month and being open about his sexuality.

“I feel [Pride Month] is necessary to see how far we’ve come and where we can go next. Honestly, I’m proud of who I am all year long. I talk openly about my sexuality all year long because for me that’s normal,” he stated.

Somewhere along the interview, La Cruz also shared an inspiring message on pursuing goals and aspirations despite one’s sexuality, expressing:

“Sometimes as gay people we limit ourselves a lot from achieving our dreams because we believe they won’t happen on the basis of being gay. That’s something that we need to get out of our heads. I love being a reference for those kids who want to make music but don’t do it because they’re afraid. The fear only stops you. You have to go for it.”

“To have a community of people that identify with my music and they can relate to those experiences, that’s the most beautiful thing. With my music, I want to give visibility and normalize a lot of things on a social level that are looked down upon. It’s the people consuming my music who are making things happen [for me] and I’m having a great time with them,” La Cruz concluded, talking about the impact of his music on the LGBTQ+ community.

Source: billboard.com