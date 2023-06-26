Get to Know ‘Glamorous’ Star and Out Actor Graham Parkhurst

Graham Parkhurst is well-known for appearing in the television shows ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and ‘Titans’.

More recently, he is starring as Parker in Netflix’s new super gay show ‘Glamorous’. The actor is playing the role of protagonist Marco Mejia’s (Miss Benny) “fit and flirty gym crush,” who is also described as someone who “symbolizes gay male perfection.”

IRL, Parkhurst is from Toronto, Canada, which is known for its bustling gay scene. The actor spilled all about it in a recent interview with Queerty, sharing:

“My favorite part about the Toronto gay scene is the number of events and parties that are happening on any given week. Every neighborhood has unique gay bars and patrons, so there’s never a lack of things to do or people to meet. I also find the queer community in Toronto to be welcoming and supportive — but that’s just my personal experience.”

He also revealed that listening to Jay Brannan’s “goddamned” album helped him on his coming out journey when he was still “a scared, closeted teenager.”

“When I was in my first year of college, my roommate (who later became my first partner) listened to it all the time. I remember being a scared, closeted teenager at that point and the only queer people I was aware of in the media were over the top caricatures that I wasn’t open enough to relate to,” Parkhurst recalled.

“When I did finally come to terms with my sexuality, I found Jay’s lyrics to be comforting and more representative of my personal experiences up until that point. Then I watched him in the film Shortbus… if you know, you know.”

Moreover, the actor opened up about his sentiments on portraying a character that “symbolizes gay male perfection.”

“I remember reading the character description for Parker and just laughing, thinking “Ha! Godspeed to whoever books this.” Then I booked it. I was half thrilled and fully terrified. A character description like that can be seen as a set up for ridicule,” he admitted.

Despite that, Parkhurst noted that the show will also focus on the depth of his role as Parker, as well as his relationship with other characters.

“I think the show does a great job at focusing on the depth of the connections between characters and not just the superficial elements. It also shows what challenges can arise when surface level attraction is the focus,” he further expressed.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the actor and his latest portrayal, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his hot pics, shall we?

You can now watch Parkhurst as Parker, as ‘Glamorous’ is finally streaming on Netflix.

Sources: queerty.com, imdb.com