Get to Know Hair Stylist Chris Appleton’s New Boyfriend Federico

Chris Appleton is reportedly casually dating new boyfriend Federico Castro Debernardi, and the two of them were recently spotted enjoying their Sunday in Santa Monica.

For a bit of a recap, Appleton tied the knot with ‘The White Lotus’ actor Lukas Gage in April 2023, and the two of them eventually parted ways in November of the same year. The celebrity hair stylist was the one who filed for divorce, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Now, he is dating Debernardi, whom he was first publicly photographed with during the Oscars weekend at Chateau Marmont. More recently, they were seen on a beach date — hunky bodies shirtless and glistening under the sun.

Things are heating up for Chris Appleton's new relationship! The newly divorced celebrity hairstylist was spotted with his new boyfriend, known as Frederico, flaunting their model physiques while splashing around at Santa Monica Beach.#backgrid #ChrisAppleton pic.twitter.com/kxIklIXQ0E — backgridus (@BackgridUS) March 18, 2024

According to TMZ,

“The pair hit it off after crossing paths through mutual friends about a month ago, and right now they’re keeping things laid-back and just seeing where it takes them.”

Meanwhile, Debernardi is a Harvard grad art collector, who is also apparently a pro at thirst trapping on the gram… 😉

