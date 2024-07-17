Get to Know Instagram Hottie Troy Pes

Troy Pes is an online hottie who has gained a whopping 494K followers on Instagram, as of this writing. He is from Venezuela, and he is an actor and model, on top of being an Instagram influencer.

Advertisement

Troy is in a relationship with model Zander Hodgson, and he reportedly splits his time between Sydney, Australia and Los Angeles, California. In an interview with Attitude, he opened up about accepting his truth, expressing:

“It took me so long to accept myself as a gay person. It took me so long to be able to say, ‘Yeah, I’m gay.’ It took me so long to come to terms with that, and to feel OK with saying it.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in an interview with Husskie, his boyfriend Zander described him, stating:

“Troy is such a sweetheart. He’s more sensitive than people know. He’s goofy and doesn’t mind showing it. He is committed to the people he loves and generous, he likes to take care of people.”

Moreover, Troy has an OnlyFans account, and his Instagram is teeming with steamy thirst traps that most likely leave his followers thirsting for more. Just take a look at some of his HOT AF posts, and make sure to swipe for more… 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: 1) socialitelife.com, , husskie.com