Get To Know Italian Hottie Clemente ‘Klem’ Mezzacapo

“I want to be a spokesperson for the LGBTQIA+ community”

Southern Italy native Clemente ‘Klem’ Mezzacapo, recently won the 66th edition of the Castrocaro Festival–“New Voices, New Faces,” after singing a rendition of “Tutta la Notte,” beating out nine other candidates.

The 25-year-old singer is a native of Marcianese, Caserta, Campania, a town in Southern Italy. He first fell in love with dancing, but because he had an appendectomy, Klem took a break and fell in love with music during that time. He shared with Gay.it:

“Music has given me the courage to be who I am. It has given me one more reason to exist. For me, singing and music are my reason for existing. In the sense that without them I could not explain to myself what purpose my existence would have. When I am alone or when I am sick I write, play or sing. Music for me is really therapeutic. It makes me feel good.”

Klem’s performance in the Castrocaro Festival was captivating. In an interview with Italian News Outlet Gay.it, Klem had to say this about his newfound busy schedule post-victory:

“I am very happy…I feel [like] I’m living everything I’ve always dreamed of. And therefore I live everything with sacrifice, but not heaviness. And I am happy.”

Just like the rest of us, Klem is a big fan of Beyoncé, and is particularly fond of her hit song “Love On Top.” His performances often feature sizzling dance moves and plenty of skin-baring moments, showcasing his vibrant artistry and undeniable flair.

Klem admits that while his confidence shines on stage, he’s still quite shy when not performing. The singer explains that when he steps into the persona of ‘Klem,’ his confidence takes over, describing this side of himself as a “workaholic” who “never stops and embraces the new drag.” On the other hand, Clemente represents his “more human, sweeter side,” adding that Clemente is the geekier, more introverted, and shy one.

Ultimately, Klem and Clemente are two sides of the same coin, united by one thing: a deep passion and love for music, family, and country. Check out his hot and alluring performances down below:

Sources: Caserta News, Gay.it