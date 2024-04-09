Get to Know Joel Kim Booster’s Hot Boyfriend John-Michael Sudsina

‘Fire Island’ actor Joel Kim Booster brought his hot boyfriend John-Michael Sudsina as his date at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, and the two of them shared a passionate kiss on the red carpet. <3

Booster was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for writing the screenplay of the comedy/romance film ‘Fire Island’, which he also produced and starred in.

As for his hunky beau, John-Michael Sudsina is a senior creative producer at Riot Games, which develops world-renowned video games, including League of Legends and Valorant, among others. Not to mention, he has been working at Riot Games for more than 3 years now.

According to his Twitter bio, Sudsina was also previously the world producer of the life simulation video game, The Sims. Moreover, he studied at the University of Southern California, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Sudsina goes by the nickname JM, and as a producer, he describes himself to be “at his best when producing and designing engaging interactive experiences for a diverse audience of players/users.”

Aside from being a talented game producer, as well as a total hottie, Sudsina is also a pro at thirst trapping on the gram, and here are some receipts 😉

