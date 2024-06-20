Get to Know Jonathan Knight’s Husband Harley Rodriguez

Harley Rodriguez kicked off his career as an actor, starring as Manny Lopez in the TV show ‘Sweet Valley High’ from 1994 to 1997. He also appeared in the 2001 film ‘The Price of Glory’.

Since then, his career shifted from acting to fitness, and he currently teaches group fitness classes at a Barry’s Bootcamp in Boston. According to People, Rodriguez’s bio describes his teaching style as “cool, calm, and collected” while his classes are said to be “concise and effective, so you can expect detail-oriented, challenging, old-school movements with a new school twist.”

As for when his love story with Jonathan Knight began, the two of them met through a mutual friend back in 2008.

“We were rehearsing the day I met him. He’s a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp, so I would be with the band [New Kids on the Block] all day, then the only time I got to see him was to go take his class. I’d take his class then we’d go for dinner afterward,” Knight told Entertainment Tonight in a June 2016 interview.

In 2016, the New Kids on the Block member proposed to Rodriguez during their trip to Africa with their families. Thereafter, Knight and Rodriguez got married in 2022, and their special day is described to be “a small intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.”

Source: people.com