Get to Know Mario Alcalde Who Is Spain’s First LGBTQ+ Matador

Mario Alcalde is a 31-year-old bullfighter from Madrid, and he is now Spain’s first LGBTQ+ matador after coming out as pansexual.

Alcalde grew up in the neighborhood of Alameda de Osuna in Madrid, and he recently opened up about his sexuality in an interview with El Mundo.

Advertisement

“I follow my own rhythm. My tastes, both political and sexual, are not normal in the bullfighting world,” the bullfighter shared.

He continued,

“I’m pansexual. I identify strongly with the LGBTI+ flag. Every person has their taste. I fall in love with the person inside, not their gender.”

In September 2023, a doctor saw that Alcalde was “wrapped in a rainbow flag dedicated to the Mario Alcalde LGBTI+ Bullfighting Club” while he was receiving treatment for a dislocated shoulder and broken clavicle.

Advertisement

Thereafter, the torero decided to come out.

“Once you confess who you are and the person gets to know you, it’s nice because they begin to see it in a different light,” he further expressed.

Moreover, Alcalde noted that “everyone in the LGBTI+ community is anti-bullfighting.” Despite that, he still intends to start a bullfighting club in Chueca, which is known as a Madrid’s LGBTQ+ neighborhood.

Aside from being a matador, he also works as a baggage handler at Madrid-Barajas Airport.

“I don’t depend on anyone, that’s why I also work in the airport,” Alcalde stated.

Source: theolivepress.es