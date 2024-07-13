Get to Know Mister Universe England Entrant Vince Torres

Vince Torres is representing England in the global male beauty pageant Mister Universe, and he was born in a “traditional Catholic family in a small town called Elche in Spain.”

The now London based 31-year-old Mister Universe hopeful told Attitude,

“Our community found it very difficult to accept my sexuality. I think the UK is progressive in comparison to Spain.”

“Sexual health testing is very accessible in the UK as is medications such as PEP. This is in stark contrast to health checks in Spain. Despite this, there is still a lot of change which needs to happen here,” he continued.

Moreover, Torres also opened up about his coming out journey, sharing:

“I was very young when I came out, around 14. I grew up in a religious Catholic family and attended Catholic schools. Coming out was hard, I suffered a lot of prejudice. I felt so lonely and isolated in my community. This is why I have chosen to volunteer with an incredible charity called AKT, a London-based charity which supports the LGBT+ homeless community. I am so excited to be attending Pride with them. If I win the competition, I will be donating some of my prize money to them.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Vince Torres, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy pics, shall we? 😉

Source: attitude.co.uk