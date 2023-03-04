Get to Know More About Ander Puig Playing ‘Elite’s First Trans Role

Ander Puig has joined the cast of Netflix’s hit Spanish series ‘Elite’ for its sixth season, wherein he is portraying the show’s first trans character.

And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie in the series, let’s get to know the actor with some facts that you probably didn’t know about him…

Puig was born on July 2, 2001 in Barcelona, Spain, and he is 21 years old. His star sign is Cancer, and he stands at a height of 5 feet and 5 inches or 1.64 meters. The actor is trans, and he came out at the age of 17.

In an interview with World Today, Puig expressed how he feels about being trans and playing trans roles stating,

“I feel very lucky to be doing something that I really like and at the same time helping people who are going through something that I went through at the time. At the time, I had a bad experience and now I can help it not to be like that.”

In ‘Elite’ Season 6, he portrays the character of Nico, who is a new student at Las Encinas. He recently transitioned and catches the attention of Ari Blanco (Carla Díaz). Prior to playing the role of Nico in the Netflix series, the actor first rose to fame in the 2022 Spanish teen drama ‘To Be or Not To Be.’

He portrayed the character of Joel in the miniseries, which as per PopBuzz tells the story of:

“A 16-year-old trans boy who tries to keep his trans identity secret when he joins a new school.”

Puig received critical acclaim for his portrayal in the series, and aside from ‘To Be or Not To Be,’ he also appeared in ‘The Hustlers.’

Source: popbuzz.com