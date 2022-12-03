Get to Know More About Chris Evans’ Brother Scott Evans

Chris Evans and his openly gay brother Scott Evans recently shared a message of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ youth through the LGBTQ+ nonprofit It Gets Better Project.

The brothers’ letter reads:

“Over the last year, we’ve seen LGBTQ+ youth targeted at an alarming rate. More than 300 bills have been introduced around the country aiming to strip LGBTQ+ kids of their basic rights. Less than two weeks ago when five people were killed and 19 more injured in a shooting in Club Q in Colorado Springs, several lawmakers responded with their typical thoughts and prayers. This is the time to step up and be an ally — to ensure LGBTQ+ young people are surrounded by a community that supports and uplifts them unconditionally.”

The goal is to raise $200,000 before the end of the year, and the funds will go to providing a “vital life-affirming resources to LGBTQ+ youth,” which is the It Gets Better mission.

Moving on from the Evans brothers’ hopeful message, and onto the younger brother Scott… He was born on September 21, 1983 in Sudbury, Massachusetts, and he is 39 years old. The actor’s father, G. Robert Evans III, works as a dentist while his mother, Lisa Capuano, is an artistic director at the Concord Youth Theater.

Aside from Chris, Scott has two more sisters named Carly and Shanna. He attended a local high school, and thereafter, he studied Theater and graduated from New York University. Furthermore, the actor came out as gay at the age of 19, and he used to be in a relationship with Zach Volin.

Based on his social media posts, Scott seems to be currently dating a guy named Steve.

Moreover, he is an actor and producer, and is known for the films: ‘The Lovely Bones,’ ‘Before We Go,’ and ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic.’ Not to mention, he starred alongside Augustus Prew in the 2019 gay rom-com ‘Almost Love.’

Scott is also set to star in Greta Gerwig’s comedy-fantasy film ‘Barbie,’ which is scheduled to premiere on July 21, 2023.

